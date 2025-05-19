Is Memorial Day a federal holiday? Here's what's open and closed

Memorial Day is a federal holiday that honors those who died in U.S. military service.

Memorial Day has its origins from the time of the Civil War, when people began laying flowers on the graves of soldiers in the spring. At the time, the day was known as Decoration Day. Memorial Day has since become a holiday to include all those who died during U.S. military service. It is observed on the last Monday in May.

The New York Stock Exchange closes for a long weekend after shutting down early (1 p.m.) on Friday, May 23. It will reopen on Tuesday, May 27.

Is the stock market open on Memorial Day?

The stock market in the United States will be closed on Monday, May 26, 2025, for Memorial Day.

Memorial Day will mark the sixth closure of the year.

When is the stock market closed in 2025?

The stock market will close for the following days in 2025:

Jan. 1 - New Year's Day

Jan. 9 - National Day of Mourning for Jimmy Carter

Jan. 20 - MLK Day

Feb. 17 - Washington's Birthday

April 18 - Good Friday

May 26 - Memorial Day

June 19 - Juneteenth National Independence Day

July 4 - Independence Day

Sept. 1 - Labor Day

Nov. 27 - Thanksgiving Day

Dec. 25 - Christmas Day

The markets will close early on July 3, Nov. 28 (Black Friday), and Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve).

Are banks open on Memorial Day?

Branches of all major banks will be closed for Memorial Day, since it is a federal holiday.

Is there mail on Memorial Day?

The United States Postal Service is closed on Memorial Day.