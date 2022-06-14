Lululemon

Is Orange County the Lululemon Black-Market Capital of the US?

CHP investigators found 1,861 stolen pairs of the high-end sportswear in a La Hambra apartment last week

By Eric S. Page

A man waits outside a Lululemon store in Hong Kong
Getty Images

Last week, investigators serving a search warrant in Orange County uncovered a vast Lululemon theft ring, netting more than $200,000 in leggings.

if you're keeping score at home, that's 1,861 stolen pairs of the high-end athleisure wear — for the uninformed, those are clothes worn by people who want to wear workout gear without working out.

The stolen Lululemon leggings. Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol

"According to Lululemon representatives, this is the largest recovery of stolen items in the company’s history," the CHP said in a news release sent out on Monday.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officers assigned to the Border Division's task force cracked the case when they came across three large boxes that originated in Ohio, shipped to an apartment complex ins La Habra. Investigators then impersonated delivery drivers and went to the apartment, where they saw a cache of similar boxes.

The 16 boxes of stolen Lululemon leggings. Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol

After obtaining a search warrant, the CHP officers returned to the residence, where 13 additional boxes were waiting for them.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Mitch McConnell 1 hour ago

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Says He Supports Framework Deal on Guns

Supreme Court 3 mins ago

Congress Passes Bill to Provide Security to Supreme Court Justices' Family Members

The Lulu's law enforcement found had a retail value of $203,688, according to the CHP, which said they had been stolen from stores in Ohio, Illinois and Wisconsin.

NBC 7 has reached out to the California Highway Patrol to find out if any suspects were arrested in connections with the theft but has not yet heard back.

This article tagged under:

Lululemon
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us