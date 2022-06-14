Is Orange County the Lululemon Black-Market Capital of the US?

Last week, investigators serving a search warrant in Orange County uncovered a vast Lululemon theft ring, netting more than $200,000 in leggings.

if you're keeping score at home, that's 1,861 stolen pairs of the high-end athleisure wear — for the uninformed, those are clothes worn by people who want to wear workout gear without working out.

"According to Lululemon representatives, this is the largest recovery of stolen items in the company’s history," the CHP said in a news release sent out on Monday.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officers assigned to the Border Division's task force cracked the case when they came across three large boxes that originated in Ohio, shipped to an apartment complex ins La Habra. Investigators then impersonated delivery drivers and went to the apartment, where they saw a cache of similar boxes.

After obtaining a search warrant, the CHP officers returned to the residence, where 13 additional boxes were waiting for them.

The Lulu's law enforcement found had a retail value of $203,688, according to the CHP, which said they had been stolen from stores in Ohio, Illinois and Wisconsin.

NBC 7 has reached out to the California Highway Patrol to find out if any suspects were arrested in connections with the theft but has not yet heard back.