ISIS ‘Beatle' Pleads Guilty in US Court to Helping Torture, Kill Hostages, Including Americans

Alexanda Kotey pleaded guilty to all charges against him in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia

Alexanda Amon Kotey, allegedly among four British jihadis who made up a brutal Islamic State cell dubbed "The Beatles," speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at a security center in Kobani, Syria, Friday, March 30, 2018. “The Beatles” terror cell is believed to have captured, tortured and killed hostages including American, British and Japanese journalists and aid workers.
AP Photo/Hussein Malla

A member of the British ISIS terrorist group dubbed the “Beatles” pleaded guilty in a U.S. courtroom on Thursday to helping the Islamic State militant group torture and murder captives in Syria, including four Americans.

Alexanda Kotey pleaded guilty to all charges against him in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

U.S. authorities said he and another British ISIS member, El Shafee Elsheikh, were involved in the kidnappings of international hostages, including U.S. aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig and U.S. journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff.

