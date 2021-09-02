ISIS ‘Beatle' Pleads Guilty in US Court to Helping Torture, Kill Hostages, Including Americans

A member of the British ISIS terrorist group dubbed the “Beatles” pleaded guilty in a U.S. courtroom on Thursday to helping the Islamic State militant group torture and murder captives in Syria, including four Americans.

Alexanda Kotey pleaded guilty to all charges against him in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

U.S. authorities said he and another British ISIS member, El Shafee Elsheikh, were involved in the kidnappings of international hostages, including U.S. aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig and U.S. journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff.

