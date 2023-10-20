‘I never lost hope:' Father speaks out after teen, mother taken hostage by Hamas are freed

The father of a suburban teen who was released by Hamas after being taken hostage nearly two weeks ago said late Friday that the moment he had been waiting for finally arrived, and he expects to be reunited with his daughter soon.

Uri Raanan addressed reporters hours after Israel Defense Forces confirmed that Hamas had freed 17-year-old Natalie Raanan and her mother, Judith Raanan. The two were visiting southern Israel to celebrate a Jewish holiday and a relative's birthday when they were kidnapped during terrorist attacks that spearheaded a war and left thousands dead.

Natalie's father said he spoke with his daughter earlier in the day, saying she sounded "very good" and was ready to come home.

[A] big, big relief. I thank God..." he said. "I haven’t been sleeping for two weeks. Tonight I'm going to sleep good."

Hamas released video late Friday showing the release of Natalie and Judith Raanan, a daughter and mother from Evanston, who were taken hostage by the terrorist organization nearly two weeks ago.

Judith and Natalie were met by the IDF at the Israel-Gaza Strip border before being taken to a military base where they were expected to be reunited with family members. The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem posted a photo on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, showing the mother and daughter both smiling while talking on the phone with President Biden.

.@POTUS spoke this evening with the two American citizens who had been held hostage by Hamas. We are so grateful that they are safe.

We will continue to do everything we can to unite all hostages with their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/rp1YDtB8Zu — U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (@usembassyjlm) October 20, 2023

Uri Raanan said his daughter appeared "very happy" when he spoke with her on the phone, and the two didn't talk about how she and her mother had been treated in captivity.

Natalie's father received calls from President Joe Biden and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, both of whom his family thanked for helping secure the release of Natalie and Judith, his ex-wife. After they were taken hostage, Uri Raanan said he spent days glued to the television hoping for good news, which finally came.

"I did not lose hope," he said.

Other loved ones shared similar sentiments at a news conference, expressing excitement that Natalie and her mother are finally coming home.

"We all missed you so much and hoped you were alive and safe... and we know you’re so brave and strong. That’s how you... made it through this," Frida Alonso, Natalie's stepsister said.

U.S. officials remain focused on locating 10 other Americans who are unaccounted for, along with 200 others allegedly taken by Hamas.

Natalie's father, meanwhile, explained he is looking forward to next week - when he plans to welcome his daughter back to the U.S. and celebrate her 18th birthday.

"I'm going to hug her and kiss her," he said. "It’s going to be the best day of my life."

