Middle East
Live Updates

Live updates: Israel launches airstrikes on Iran

The strikes were conducted without U.S. involvement as the Trump administration has been in talks with Tehran on a possible nuclear deal.

By NBC Staff

What to Know

  • The Israeli military has begun airstrikes against Iran, a dramatic escalation that increased the chances of an all-out war between the countries and expanding the long-running regional conflict.
  • Israel said it "launched a preemptive, precise, combined offensive to strike Iran’s nuclear program."
  • The strikes were conducted without U.S. involvement as the Trump administration has been in talks with Tehran on a possible nuclear deal.  "We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.
  • Earlier this week, the board of governors of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog formally found that Iran isn’t complying with its nuclear obligations for the first time in 20 years.

Follow live updates below.

Middle East
