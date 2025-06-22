Israel-Hamas War

Israel recovers the remains of 3 more hostages from Gaza

All three were killed during Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack into Israel that ignited the ongoing war.

By The Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP

The Israeli military says it has recovered the remains of three hostages held in the Gaza Strip. It identified them as Yonatan Samerano, 21; Ofra Keidar, 70; and Shay Levinson, 19.

All three were killed during Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack into Israel that ignited the ongoing war. The militant group is still holding 50 hostages, less than half of them believed to be alive.

Kobi Samerano said in a Facebook post that his son's remains were returned on what would have been Yonatan's 23rd birthday.

“The campaign to return the hostages continues consistently and is happening alongside the campaign against Iran,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted 251 people in the Oct. 7 attack. More than half the hostages have been returned in ceasefire agreements or other deals, eight have been rescued alive and Israeli forces have recovered dozens of bodies.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed over 55,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which has said that women and children make up more than half of the dead. It does not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

