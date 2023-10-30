Israel says female soldier captured during Hamas assault has been released during its ground operation in Gaza

Israel said late Monday that a female soldier captured by Hamas militants has been released during its ground operations in Gaza.

The military provided few details, but the soldier, identified as Private Ori Megidish, appears to be the first captive to be freed since Israel stepped up its ground war.

The military says Megidish “was medically checked, is doing well, and has met with her family.”

Photos: Israel-Hamas War