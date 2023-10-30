Israel-Hamas War

Israel says female soldier captured during Hamas assault has been released during its ground operation in Gaza

The woman was medically examined and found to be in good condition, according to the IDF.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Israel said late Monday that a female soldier captured by Hamas militants has been released during its ground operations in Gaza.

The military provided few details, but the soldier, identified as Private Ori Megidish, appears to be the first captive to be freed since Israel stepped up its ground war.

The military says Megidish “was medically checked, is doing well, and has met with her family.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Photos: Israel-Hamas War

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas War
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us