Israeli Embassy staffers shot dead outside D.C.'s Capital Jewish Museum

Two staff members of Israel’s Embassy in Washington, D.C., were shot dead outside the district's Capital Jewish Museum, officials said.

"Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on X.

Four senior law enforcement officials briefed on the shooting told NBC News a man opened fire, hitting a man and woman. The man shouted, "Free Palestine" while he was being arrested, three senior law enforcement officials said.

Authorities identified the suspect as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago, Illinois.

The shooting took place in the area of 3rd and F streets in Northwest — in front of the Capital Jewish Museum and behind the FBI field office and the U.S. attorney's office.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon posted on the social media platform X that Israeli embassy employees were injured in the fatal shooting. He called it “a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism.”

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force is responding, sources familiar with the shooting told NBC Washington.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on X that she went to the scene.

"Praying for the victims of this violence as we work to learn more," she wrote.

The scene is just blocks away from D.C. police headquarters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates