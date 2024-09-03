‘It Ends With Us' star Justin Baldoni pens moving message to abuse survivors

Originally appeared on E! Online

Justin Baldoni wants survivors to know they’re not alone.

The director and star of "It Ends With Us" — which follows protagonist Lily Bloom (played by Blake Lively) as she navigates an abusive relationship — penned a moving tribute to survivors of domestic violence, for whom he says the film was made, amid ongoing rumors of a feud between himself and Lively.

“Dear Survivor,” Baldoni began his Aug. 31 post. “You embody resilience and courage, qualities that shine bright even on the darkest days. In the tapestry of your life, each thread tells a story of endurance, strength, and hope. Every step forward you take, no matter how small, is a declaration of your unyielding spirit and an inspiration to others.”

And while noting it might be hard for survivors to recognize their own impact, he added that the journeys survivors undergo “encourages and motivates, lighting the path for those of us still searching for the light.”

The "Jane the Virgin" alum — who plays abuser Ryle in the film — also recognized that each survivor’s experience is unique.

“While I can never fully understand your pain and all you have endured,” Baldoni admitted, “I want you to know that you are never alone in this fight. We are with you. You are not just surviving; you are thriving, and in your thriving, you inspire us all.”

And moving forward, the 40-year-old has a special wish for survivors.

“May your journey forward be filled with moments of profound peace,” he concluded. “And may you remember that as you fight for joy…you are liberating us all. Sending you gratitude, strength, and love.”

Baldoni’s message comes amid ongoing rumors of a feud between him and Lively after fans noticed that not only was he conspicuously absent from press and photos with the rest of the cast, but also that his and Lively's messaging around the film’s difficult subject matter differed.

In fact, Baldoni has continued to push the subject of domestic violence to the forefront of the conversation surrounding his film — and he’s open to how every viewer feels the subject was dealt with in the film.

On some audiences feeling the film romanticizes domestic violence, he told the Associated Press in August, "I think that they are absolutely entitled to that opinion, and it makes perfect sense as to why they would feel that way."

As he noted, in today’s culture "many things are glorified and we are fighting for attention” amid saturated news cycles.

"If anybody has had that real life experience," he continued, "I can imagine how hard it would be to imagine their experience being in a romance novel. To them I would just offer that that we were very intentional in the making of this movie."

Meanwhile Lively, who also acted as a producer on the film, has expressed the film is about much more than this one experience of her character.

"This movie covers domestic violence," she told BBC News at the Aug. 8 London premiere, "but what's important about this film is that she is not just a survivor and she's not just a victim, and while those are huge things to be, they're not her identity."

For Lively, Lily's story is more about defining herself, adding, "I think that that's deep empowering to remind people that no one else can define you. No experience can define you. You define you."

