Interstate 66 (I-66)

It's a girl! Baby born on busy Virginia highway

Mom, dad and the new baby girl are in great health, police say

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Baby Audrey was in a hurry, just like traffic on the busy Northern Virginia highway Tuesday morning.

A mom and dad-to-be were driving along Interstate 66 in Prince William County about 6 a.m. when their bundle of joy just couldn’t wait for them to get to the hospital, according to the Virginia State Police.

The couple pulled over to the shoulder and dialed 911, but Audrey was born just as a trooper arrived to help.

Mom, dad and their new baby girl eventually made it to the hospital and are in great health, troopers said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Baby Audrey even made her first friend at the hospital — Trooper Teddy, a stuffie in a blue T-shirt.

This article tagged under:

Interstate 66 (I-66)
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us