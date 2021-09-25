It's Official: The Padres Will Miss the 2021 Playoffs

Saturday night's game against the Braves was a microcosm of their entire 2021 season:

Things started off great, then they struggled a bit, then they surged into the lead, then it all went straight to hell.

The Padres gave up three different leads and lost to the Braves 10-8 in 10 innings at Petco Park. Couple that with the Cardinals winning an unreal 15th straight game and San Diego has been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

Adam Frazier led off with a home run, his first since the Padres traded for him shortly before the July 30 trade deadline. Even Eric Hosmer, who's become the poster child for the Padres collapse, hit a solo home run. to help the Friars build a 3-0 lead.

In the 5th inning the game was tied 3-3 and Manny Machado ripped a grand slam into the left field seats. San Diego led 7-3, Slam Diego was back, and all was right with the world.

For about 10 minutes.

Nabil Crismatt handled the 6th inning. There are two versions of Crismatt: borderline unhittable or unable to get anyone out. Saturday night the latter showed up.

The Braves scored four runs in the inning, the last three coming on a home run by Jorge Soler, to tie it 7-7. The Padres took the lead again on a Victor Caratini RBI single in the 6th inning to make it 8-7. That was the score in the top of the 9th.

Mark Melancon came on looking for his MLB-leading 39th save. Austin Riley singled and went to 2nd on a passed ball by Caratini, which turned out to be a huge error. Eddie Rosario's single brought home Riley with the tying run and we were headed to extra innings.

The Padres went to Daniel Hudson, the only pitcher they added when their staff was falling apart in late July, to handle the 10th inning. Soler got him, too, with an RBI double to give the Braves a 9-8 lead. Ozzie Albies added a sacrifice fly to make it 10-8 but the Padres offense had a chance to come back.

Machado struck out, Hosmer grounded out, and Wil Myers whiffed to end it. With a week left in the regular season, let the speculation on whether or not Jayce Tingler is the right manager to lead this team really take off.

