Ja Morant Says He Would Have ‘Cooked' Michael Jordan in a Game of One-On-One

Ja Morant says he would have 'cooked' Michael Jordan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Nobody has more confidence than No. 12.

That statement from Ja Morant certainly holds true after he mentioned he would have 'cooked' Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one while talking to Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks on a podcast.

"I'm never gonna go and say nobody's going to beat me in a one-on-one," Morant said.

Morant had an excellent season with the Grizzlies this past year, leading the team to the second-best record in the Western Conference. He won the NBA's Most Improved Player award and marked his first All-NBA team in the league.

The superstar point guard is a coming off a season where he individually averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game -- skyrocketing his point average around eight points more per game than the season prior.

Morant's statement serves as evidence to the confidence level he has in himself as a player. He went on to mention he has confidence in his ability to do anything and would even play Lionel Messi in a game of soccer.

"I want to be the goalie," Morant said. "Matter of fact, somebody set it up."

Even though Morant is one of the best finishers in the game and has an undeniable floater in his arsenal, taking on the greatest-of-all-time would be one heck of a challenge.

