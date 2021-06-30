James Franco Agrees to Over $2 Million Settlement in Sexual Misconduct Suit

Actor James Franco has agreed to pay over $2 million to settle a sexual misconduct lawsuit filed by several of his former students, according to court documents seen by NBC News.
In 2019, Franco was sued in a class action lawsuit by two former students who attended Franco's Studio 4 acting school, which he ran from 2014 to 2017.
Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal had alleged in their class action suit that they and others were coerced into filming overt sexual acts by Franco and his partners.
