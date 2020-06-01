Jamie Foxx Joins ‘Kneel-in’ Outside San Francisco City Hall

Hollywood star and activist Jamie Foxx was among the thousands who gathered in San Francisco Monday for a peaceful rally to honor George Floyd and speak out against police brutality.

During the rally, Foxx joined San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other community leaders to participate in a "kneel-in."

"You can’t sit back, you can’t tweet, you can’t text, you gotta get out here," Foxx said.

Those in attendance protested George Floyd's death and the deaths of other black people lost at the hands of police, including San Francisco's Mario Woods.

"You can’t police me if you hate me and fear me," Gwen Woods, Mario Woods' mother, said.

Breed told rallygoers her cousin was killed by San Francisco police.

"Yes, I’m the mayor, but I’m a black woman first," she said.

Though emotions were high, the rally remained peaceful.

Rev. Amos Brown capped the rally with a call to action.

"If you really want black folks to have their rights, you better get with us and vote this man out of the White House," he said.