Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas 2 Far Right Activists

Nick Fuentes and Patrick Casey are leaders of the "America First" or "Groyper" movement

The House committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol issued a pair of subpoenas Wednesday to far-right activists, saying they encouraged Donald Trump supporters to come to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 to challenge the outcome of the 2020 election.

Nick Fuentes and Patrick Casey, leaders of the "America First" or "Groyper" movement, urged others to come to the Capitol on the day Congress was counting the Electoral College votes, and cheered on rioters, Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., wrote in letters released by the panel.

Fuentes and Casey both went to the Capitol on Jan. 6 but apparently did not enter the building. 

It was a busy year for federal agents, with over 700 people arrested since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. NBCLX Political Editor Noah Pransky breaks down the numbers and talks about the aftermath of the day, and President Joe Biden's fiery speech that was unlike his usual self.

