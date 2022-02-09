Jeremy Giambi, Former Athletics Outfielder, Dies at Age 47

Former A's outfielder Jeremy Giambi dies at age 47 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Former A’s outfielder Jeremy Giambi died Wednesday at the age of 47 at his parents' home in Southern California, his agent said.
Giambi spent two-and-a-half seasons playing for the A’s from 2000-02. He is the younger brother of A’s great Jason Giambi, who won the 2000 American League MVP when the two were teammates.
Over his six-year MLB career, Giambi batted .263/.377/.430 with 52 home runs and 209 RBI.
He had his best season as a big leaguer in 2001 with Oakland, hitting .283/.391/.450 with 26 doubles and 12 home runs in 124 games.
