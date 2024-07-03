Air travel

Delta flight to Amsterdam diverts to JFK after passengers are served spoiled food

The Delta flight had departed Detroit and was en route to Amsterdam when cabin crew made the call

By Jennifer Millman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Delta flight from Detroit to Amsterdam was diverted to New York's Kennedy Airport early Wednesday after it was discovered that passengers were served spoiled food during the in-flight meal service, the airline said.

Flight crews on the Airbus A330 consulted with medical experts, who recommended the diversion to Queens. Delta flight 136 landed safely there at 4 a.m.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

It was not clear how many of the flight's 277 passengers consumed the spoiled food, nor were details on the spoilage known.

One passenger shared in a Facebook post that it was the chicken.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Delta said medical crews were onsite to meet the aircraft and treat any affected passengers and crew. The Port Authority said 24 people --10 crew members, 14 passengers -- were evaluated upon landing.

All refused medical attention, the agency said.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Decision 2024 28 mins ago

As Biden team suggests there can be no alternative, DNC rules provide a path

Decision 2024 51 mins ago

Biden to meet with governors Wednesday amid alarm after debate performance

Passengers were provided hotel rooms and transportation. They're rebooked on a Wednesday evening flight to their destination, officials said.

Delta apologized for the incident, saying in a statement, "This is not the service Delta is known for and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels."

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the safe diversion, saying crew members had reported "several sick passengers" prior to landing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Air travel
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us