Daly City

Comedian Jo Koy Receives Key to Daly City for Upcoming Movie ‘Easter Sunday'

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Comedian Jo Koy returned to the Bay Area Friday to receive the key to Daly City.

A special ceremony was held to recognize the comedian and celebrate his new film "Easter Sunday." The movie is set in Daly City and is described as a love letter and celebration of the Filipino-American culture.

The film shows the chaos Jo Koy goes through while meeting with his family for Easter Sunday in Daly City.

"Easter Sunday" was produced by Steven Spielberg and is distributed by Universal Pictures, which is owned by NBC Bay Area parent company Comcast. The movie hits theaters on Aug. 5.

