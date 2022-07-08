June Numbers Show Job Growth is Strong, Unemployment Low

After weeks of bad economic news, the latest federal numbers show that job growth is surprisingly strong and unemployment is still very low.

Newly-placed job openings for Dublin-based software company Quolum all point to a surprisingly strong job market.

"We have an economy where if you're looking for work, you can find an opportunity," said Kimberly Stiener-Murphy of job tracker Robert Half.

An economy where 372,000 jobs were created in June, keeping the already-low jobless rate at 3.6%. And, tech again, led the way.

"The demand for tech, the demand for software is not subsiding," said Quolom CEO Indus Khaitan.

He said he’s struggling to fill all the jobs inside his company partly because of competition for jobs and partly because so many people are so far away.

"To go find that person who has now moved from the Bay Area to New Zealand or Greece for that matter, how do I reach out to them?” said Khaitan. “He or she is not looking for classified advertisements in the Bay Area.

So, can we both be in a recession, and a time of strong job growth? Job tracker Robert Half said yes, as long as we continue to buy our gadgets.

"That is all powered by technology, and so those jobs will continue to increase, because as the technology increases, so does the people part of it, there are people needed to do that,” said Stiener-Murphy.

However, strong job numbers doesn't mean we're out of the inflationary woods yet.

If interest rates continue to climb, and prices continue to rise, we'll be putting more of our salaries towards basic expenses for months to come.