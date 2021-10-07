vaccine

Job or Jab: Vaccine Mandates Leave Employees With Tough Choice

NBC Universal, Inc.

As more businesses move forward with vaccine requirements, employees refusing to get the shot are getting the axe.

"Just over the last couple of months, we've seen a lot more employers decide that it's really time to try to protect their employees and the people they come in contact with by requiring vaccines,” said Employment Lawyer Arlene Yang.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Kaiser Permanente, one of the largest health systems in the U.S., suspended over 2,000 staffers this week for not complying with the company’s vaccine mandate. According to the health care giant, more than 92% of its staff is fully vaccinated and the number of holdouts is declining daily. But those who remain unvaccinated have only until Dec. 1 to get the shot in order to be able to return to work.

"It’s become pretty clear that government, like the equal employment opportunity commission, and other agencies have said, that it is legal to require vaccines and employment,” said Yang.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Debt Ceiling 19 hours ago

Senate Votes to Extend Debt Ceiling Until Dec. 3

Donald Trump 13 hours ago

Senate Report Details Trump's All-Out Bid to Overturn Election Results

Yang said there are exemptions to the mandate.

"There are certain accommodations you have to provide if there's a medical reason why someone couldn't be vaccinated, or if there's a sincerely held religious belief,” said Yang.

But even then, Yang said religious exemptions might be hard to come by.

"Employers can look for documentation or ask for more information to understand why an employee thinks that they have a religious reason not to be vaccinated," said Yang. "Especially considering that many, many people have received vaccinations for measles or other things already, so why this particular vaccine is against religion, there could be some inquiry.”

And the issue may soon get even bigger. About 46% of organizations plan to institute a vaccine mandate, according to a survey published last month by consulting firm Gartner.

"It seems like, we're just going to see more and more of these requirements, especially in California, which has been really a leader in health and safety,” said Yang.

For many workers, it's time to choose between getting a shot or losing their job.

This article tagged under:

vaccinevaccine mandate
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us