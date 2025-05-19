Joe Biden

Joe Biden addresses cancer diagnosis: ‘We are strongest in the broken places'

"Cancer touches us all," the former president said a day after it was announced he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

By Max Molski

Former President Joe Biden thanked supporters in a post on X a day after it was revealed he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

"Cancer touches us all," Biden wrote in the post Monday morning. "Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

Biden's personal office said Sunday that Biden, 82, was diagnosed with prostate cancer “characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” Biden's office said.

Biden and his family are meeting with doctors and considering “multiple treatment options,” a source familiar with Biden's and his family's thinking told NBC News.

Biden is at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, the source told NBC News, but it is unclear where he will receive treatment.

Support has flooded in since news of Biden's diagnosis broke, including a message from President Donald Trump, who wished his presidential successor and predecessor “a fast and speedy recovery.”

About 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. The cancer is common in older men, and it is the second-leading cause of cancer death in American men, behind lung cancer, according to the organization.

