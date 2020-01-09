Prince

John Legend, H.E.R. to Perform at Prince Tribute Concert

The Recording Academy announced Thursday that "Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince” will tape at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Jan. 28

Prince
Getty Images

John Legend, Foo Fighters, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin, H.E.R. and Earth, Wind & Fire are set to perform at a Prince tribute concert this month.

The Recording Academy announced Thursday that "Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince” will tape at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Jan. 28, two days after the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. The show will air on CBS later in the year.

Other performers set to honor the Purple One are Mavis Staples, Usher, Beck, Common, Gary Clark Jr., Juanes, St. Vincent and Susanna Hoffs. Prince’s longtime collaborators, including the Revolution, Sheila E. and Morris Day and The Time, will also hit the stage.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Iran 2 hours ago

US Officials: ‘Highly Likely’ Iran Downed Ukrainian Jetliner

Puerto Rico 2 hours ago

Puerto Rico Earthquake Aftermath Deepens as Govt Seeks Help

Prince died on April 21, 2016. He won seven Grammys and was nominated for 38 awards. Tickets for the tribute show are on sale.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PrinceUsherMavis Staples
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us