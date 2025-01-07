Judge blocks release of special counsel report on Trump's criminal cases

The federal judge who oversaw the classified documents case against President-elect Donald Trump issued an order Tuesday temporarily blocking the release of special counsel Jack Smith’s report on his investigation.

The injunction lasts until three days after the 11th Circuit rules on a pending request to block the release of the report over a separate matter involving Trump co-defendants Walt Nauta and Carlos DeOliveira.

Lawyers for Nauta and De Oliveira filed a motion Monday night asking U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to block the report, citing the judge’s previous ruling that Smith’s appointment was unconstitutional.

Cannon said she was acting "to preserve the status quo" until the higher court rules on the issue.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Her ruling holds that Attorney General Merrick "Garland, the Department of Justice, Special Counsel Smith, all of their officers, agents, and employees, and all persons acting in active concert or participation with such individuals, are TEMPORARILY ENJOINED from (a) releasing, sharing, or transmitting the Final Report or any drafts of such Report outside the Department of Justice, or (b) otherwise releasing, distributing, conveying, or sharing with anyone outside the Department of Justice any information or conclusions in the Final Report or in drafts thereof."

She said the order will remain in effect for three days after the appeals court resolves the issue "unless the Eleventh Circuit orders otherwise."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: