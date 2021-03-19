Judge Denies Motion to Delay or Move Trial of Former Officer Charged With Murder in George Floyd's Death

A judge on Friday ordered that the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd will continue as scheduled.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill had been considering a motion from the defense team of fired Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin to delay or move the trial over concerns that the publicity surrounding a $27 million settlement that the city reached with Floyd's family last week would affect jurors’ ability to be impartial.

On Wednesday, Cahill dismissed two jurors who had been seated because they said their knowledge of the settlement would influence their opinion.

Cahill also ruled that a portion of a video taken by an officer's body camera during a May 2019 arrest can be admitted as evidence, saying that it was "an example of Mr. Floyd's bodily reaction" when confronted with circumstances similar to those of May 25, 2020, the day he died.

