Judge Orders a Redacted Version of Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant Affidavit Be Made Public Friday

The Justice Department submitted its proposed redactions to the document on Thursday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A redacted version of the search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate will be unsealed Friday under a judge's order.

The Justice Department submitted its proposed redactions to the document on Thursday, prompting the judge to agree to unseal the document as submitted by DOJ on Friday by noon.

The search warrant affidavit had led U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart to find probable cause that evidence of crimes would be found at Mar-a-Lago ahead of the Aug. 8 raid.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland made a statement about the FBI search at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence on Thursday.
Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us