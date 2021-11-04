U.S. Capitol riot

Judge Seems Skeptical of Trump Request to Block House Committee From Jan. 6 Documents

Trump sued to block records from his presidency from being turned over to Congress

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, the face of President Donald Trump appears on large screens as supporters participate in a rally in Washington. The House committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, with its latest round of subpoenas in September 2021, may uncover the degree to which former President Donald Trump, his campaign and White House were involved in planning the rally that preceded the riot, which had been billed as a grassroots demonstration.
AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

A federal judge appeared unwilling Thursday to block the release of scores of White House documents from the National Archives sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Former President Donald Trump sued the committee and the National Archives, seeking to stop the process of handing over documents. Every former president's records are maintained by the Archives.

He is seeking to prevent the first set of disputed documents from being turned over by a Nov. 12 deadline.

Trump's lawyers said the request for a wide range of documents is invalid because the committee doesn’t have unlimited power of investigation and can only seek material directly related to writing legislation.

