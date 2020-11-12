Florida

‘Jurassic Park' Sized Gator Strolls Along on Florida Golf Course

Golfers in Naples, Florida, were doing a double-take after a monster gator wandered onto the green, WBBH reports.

The gator was caught on camera at Valencia Golf and Country Club after rain from Tropical Storm Eta Wednesday. 

“Out corner of my eye. I had to do a double take," assistant golf pro Tyler Stolting said.  “I didn’t really know what it was so I tried to get a little closer and then I’m like 'Whoa!'”

Neighbors have nicknamed the great gator Al, and said he's welcome one the course as long as no one gets too close. 

“I don’t even think the video does it justice, in person it looked gigantic, it really looks like a Jurassic Park creature,” Stolting says. 

