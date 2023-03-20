Jury Finds Defendants in XXXTentacion Murder Trial Guilty

A jury has found three men guilty of murdering rising rap star XXXTentacion during a 2018 robbery in Broward County.

On Monday, Circuit Judge Michael Usan read the verdicts aloud as deputies placed each defendant in handcuffs. Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome were unanimously found guilty of murder and robbery. The jury took just over six days to deliberate.

“We’re good, justice was served. Thank you guys for supporting us," said Cleopatra Bernard, XXXTentacion's mother.

#Breaking Guilty verdicts for all three men in murder, robbery of #XXXTentacion. Jury deliberated for more than six days after four weeks of trial. Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright & Trayvon Newsome now all face life in prison

The trial spanned for four weeks as prosecutors laid out testimony, surveillance video and cellphone records tying each of the three men to the crime. Defense attorneys tried to refute evidence and point to others as responsible, but the jury didn’t buy it.

“We’re just happy the family was able to be here and see justice done," prosecutor Pascale Achille said. "They got some closure today."

The rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, was gunned down outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, robbed of $50,000 in cash and then shot to death in his car.

It’s unclear if there will be an appeal.

“We have to re-evaluate what’s going to happen here, and I’ll have to explain to him his appellate options, I don’t think he was afforded a fair trial," said Mauricio Padilla, Williams' attorney.

Last week, jurors had asked to view the defendants’ social media accounts, as well as GPS data or maps to calculate distance between points mentioned in the case. The judge denied those requests, saying the verdict must be based on evidence presented during the trial.

Boatwright, 28, the shooter; Williams, 26, the ringleader and getaway driver; and Newsome, 24, the second gunman; were found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Sentencing is set to take place Thursday, April 6.

During the month-long trial, prosecutors tried to link the men to the shooting through extensive surveillance video, plus cellphone videos they took of them flashing $100 bills.

Prosecutors also had the testimony of a fourth man, Robert Allen, a former friend of the defendants who said he participated in the robbery. He pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder and awaits sentencing.

Defense attorneys had accused Allen of being a liar trying to avoid a life sentence. They also said prosecutors and detectives did a poor investigation that didn’t look at other possible suspects, including the Canadian rap star Drake — he and XXXTentacion had an online feud.

XXXTentacion was a platinum-selling rising star who tackled issues including prejudice and depression in his songs. He also drew criticism over bad behavior and multiple arrests, including charges that he severely beat and abused his girlfriend.