Justice Department Announces Challenge to Georgia's Restrictive Voting Law

The Justice Department announced Friday that it is suing the state of Georgia over its recently enacted voting restrictions.

“Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Attorney General Merrick Garland said. "Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia’s election laws were enacted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of black Georgians to vote on account of their race or color in violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.”

The move is the first major federal enforcement action around the spate of Republican-led laws that impose limits on voting in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s election loss.

