Kaiser Permanente Faces Lawsuit for Allegedly Charging Patients for Taking COVID Tests

Kaiser Permanente is facing a lawsuit for allegedly charging patients for getting tested for COVID-19.

The basis of the lawsuit is a charge of $310 for a flu test that apparently wasn’t requested by the patient.

“We have filed a class action lawsuit that was filed last week in Alameda County Superior Court,” said Brian Devine.

He is an attorney with Seeger Devine Llp who is representing Faye Getubig who he said went to Kaiser for a COVID-19 test and weeks later received what he calls an illegal bill.

The complaint accuses Kaiser of conducting and charging for a multiplex test, which detects both COVID and the flu.

And said Getubig tried disputing the charge, but Kaiser didn’t budge.

“The class representative was tested in Sacramento, we have heard from people who have been tested in Sonoma County, people who were tested in San Francisco, so this does not seem to be an isolated incident,” said Devine.

He said Kaiser insures more than 40% of Californians so he believes the number of patients impacted may be huge.

In just the last two weeks, he’s heard from a handful of people with similar bills.

“We don’t know whether or not this is an intended effort by Kaiser to try to get people either to stop testing or to pass on some of those costs,” said Devine.

In a statement, Kaiser wrote in part that it’s their policy not to charge for COVID testing, including a multiplex COVID test, adding they are reviewing their member’s allegations and will fix it if they identify a technical error.

Devine said he and his client just want to make sure this practice ends and doesn't deter our community from getting tested, especially at a time where COVID is still knocking on our doors.

So, take a look at your bills.