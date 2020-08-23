Kellyanne Conway to Leave White House by End of Month

Kellyanne Conway, a senior advisor to President Donald Trump, is leaving the White House at the end of the month, she announced in a statement Sunday night.

Conway said she was leaving the role to devote more time to her children with her husband George Conway, an outspoken critic of the president.

"We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids 'doing school from home' requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times," Conway wrote.



"This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama."

On Saturday, their daughter Claudia Conway, 15, said on Twitter that she was seeking emancipation from her parents.



George Conway also announced on Twitter Sunday that he was withdrawing from the Lincoln Project to "devote more time to family matters."