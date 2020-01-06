Kentucky Man Kills 4 of His Neighbors’ Dogs to Make ‘Doggy Coat’

A Kentucky man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say he killed and skinned four of his neighbors' dogs to make a "doggy coat."

Kentucky State Police arrested 38-year-old Jonathan D. Watkins on Dec. 23 after being alerted by neighbors, NBC affiliate WLEX reported.

The neighbor told police that Watkins came to his home about 1:20 p.m. asking for a cigarette. The neighbor said Watkins was covered in blood.

When the neighbor asked why, Watkins reportedly told him: "I've been skinning dogs."

