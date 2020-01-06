Kentucky

Kentucky Man Kills 4 of His Neighbors’ Dogs to Make ‘Doggy Coat’

Warning: Details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. He allegedly acknowledged killing his neighbors' dogs, saying "Yes, there isn't anything wrong with me making myself a fur coat."

By David Nichols and Eleanor Buckley

WLEX

A Kentucky man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say he killed and skinned four of his neighbors' dogs to make a "doggy coat."

Kentucky State Police arrested 38-year-old Jonathan D. Watkins on Dec. 23 after being alerted by neighbors, NBC affiliate WLEX reported.

The neighbor told police that Watkins came to his home about 1:20 p.m. asking for a cigarette. The neighbor said Watkins was covered in blood.

When the neighbor asked why, Watkins reportedly told him: "I've been skinning dogs."

