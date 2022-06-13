Kevin Spacey Formally Charged With Sexual Assault in UK

Actor Kevin Spacey was formally charged Monday with four counts of sexual assault against three men, London's Metropolitan Police said in a news release.

Spacey was also charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, police said. He's due to appear in Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Spacey said in a statement last month that he will "voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence."

Two assaults against one person are alleged to have happened in London in March 2005, Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said last month.

