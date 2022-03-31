Kid-Created Superheroes Battle Hunger With Help from Comic-Con Museum

Feeding San Diego Nonprofit is giving San Diego students the opportunity to create a new hunger-fighting superhero that can come to life at Comic-Con’s convention in Balboa Park in July.

Bonus: The pint-size artists will have a chance to win free Comic-Con tickets, appear on a panel at the Con and more.

NBC 7's Audra Stafford gives you a first peak at Balboa Park's new Comic-Con museum.

K-12 students will put their artistic skills and creativity to the test in a competition to create a one-of-a-kind “hunger action hero” that fights against food insecurity throughout San Diego. Kids will also need to come up with a backstory for their hero explaining how they got their powers and how they use them for the greater good.

“We are thrilled to be able to collaborate with the Comic-Con Museum to raise awareness about our mission and give local students a chance to express themselves creatively,” Dan Shea, the CEO of Feeding San Diego, is quoted as saying in a news release.

The submissions are due by April 22 and competitors will be whittled down to the Top 10 hunger fighters by a panel of judges, including comic artist Rodney Anderson Jr., San Diego Comic-Con International & WonderCon masquerade coordinator Martin Jaquish and cosplay creator Allan Lavigne.

Next, it will be up to the voting public to head over to the Comic-Con Museum's website to cast their ballots for their favorites.

While the Top 10 entries will win art supplies and four tickets to visit the Comic-Con museum in Balboa Park, the three finalists will get merch and will host a trip to the museum for their whole class.

Once a single hunger superhero has been named, having vanquished their legion of worthy opponents, their drawing will be brought to life, thanks to Allan Lavigne, the cosplay creator judge, whose creation will attend the annual Comic-Con International Convention in July at San Diego's Convention Center. The winner will also win tickets to the Con for themselves and three friends, as well as get to guest on a panel at the event.

Feeding San Diego hopes to “inspire a new generation of advocates for hunger relief and food rescue to help both people and the planet,” Shea said in the news release.

For more information check out Feeding San Diego's website.

Now who's hungry for fame, fortune and a free ticket to Comic-Con?