Kim Kardashian will be keeping up with the celebrations--thanks to overcoming a huge milestone in her journey to becoming a lawyer.

The mom of four, who has been open about previously taking the exam for California's baby bar to begin practicing law, announced on Dec. 13 that she had finally passed the test.

"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!" Kim captioned an Instagram post of herself looking into a mirror, adding, "I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection."

"For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey," she wrote. "Know this wasn't easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I'm not making excuses).

"Indeed, viewers who tuned in to the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will remember Kim's law school journey up close and personal, with the Skims founder vowing that she wouldn't give up on her process until she succeeded.

"In California, the way I'm studying law you need to take 2 bar exams," she explained in her post. "This was just the first one but with the harder pass rate. I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route, but it was my only option, and it feels so, so, sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals."

After thanking CNN host Van Jones, who "talked me into going to law school," and her team for the "hours and teaching me everything I need to know," there was one special person Kim dedicated her celebratory post to: her late dad and notable lawyer, Robert Kardashian, Sr.

"I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now," Kim wrote. "But he would have been my best study partner. I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn't pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!"

"Bottom line is don't ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread," she concluded her heartwarming message. "You can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!"