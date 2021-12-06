Kim Kardashian West to Receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Not only is Kim Kardashian West a 2021 People's Choice Award nominee, she's already a winner.

NBC and E! announced that the entrepreneur, fashionista and beauty mogul will receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The SKIMS founder and mother of four will be honored for her keen style sense, unprecedented business success and single-handedly transforming the fashion industry through her innovative designs and trend-setting style over the past decade.

"For nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West's style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends on a global level and cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion industry," said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming. "For being a cultural inspiration, trailblazer and so much more, we can't wait to honor Kim with this year's People's Fashion Icon Award."

Kardashian is also nominated for The Social Star of 2021 with Addison Rae, Britney Spears, Charli D'Amelio, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Lil Nas X.

Over the past two decades, Kardashian continually wows us on the red carpet, surprising us with cutting-edge fashions and editorial looks that keep us guessing what she'll wear next.

Whether she's strutting her stuff on the carpet in Balenciaga, Schiaparelli or Balmain, slaying "Saturday Night Live" hosting duties, owning the Met Gala year after year or showing off her coveted skin-tight street style, Kim K. always makes a bold and artful statement when it comes to expressing herself through fashion.

It's no wonder that her risk-taking sartorial efforts have cemented Kardashian as a fashion icon in Hollywood.

Kardashian was propelled into the spotlight in 2007 following the premiere of the hit E! Entertainment reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which celebrated its final season this year after 20 seasons. Today, Kardashian is among the most-followed celebrities, with social media pages that have over 250 million followers across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

Kardashian is renowned in the fashion and beauty industry for her successful business ventures and partnerships. In September 2019, she launched her wildly popular shapewear brand, SKIMS, which was recently valued at over $1 billion, alongside her beauty brands KKW BEAUTY and KKW Fragrance, which launched in 2017.

Watch Kim accept the Fashion Icon Award on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on E! and NBC when the 2021 People's Choice Awards air live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

And don't miss "Live from E!: The 2021 People's Choice Awards," which kicks off the night with a red carpet special at 7 p.m. ET on E! and NBC.