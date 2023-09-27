Kitten rescue causes three-car crash on Coronado Bridge

"Orange cats are the definition of chaos. They're just Like That. They like to be the center of attention, and they're going to achieve their goal" — ParadePets.com

Another day, another rear-ender on the Coronado Bridge, ammiright?

Not so fast.

Somebody driving across the bridge — possibly in a white Toyota — spotted a flash of orange fur on Tuesday morning, and the animal lover got out to save the young tabby, according to the Coronado Police Department. While the fearless animal lover was attempting the rescue, however, their car was hit from behind by a red sedan. And it wasn't over yet, a third vehicle was damaged during the incident, police said in a Facebook post later in the day.

Luckily, police said, none of the drivers or occupants of the cars were injured severely — though the damage to the red sedan appeared extensive.

For now, the folks at Paws of Coronado, who sent over this picture are calling the little guy "Zipper." Photo by Jennifer Stein

Luckily for the kitten, whose name should probably be either "Crash," "Bridget," "Coronado" or "Zipper," according to wags who surfed CPD's social post on Facebook, it was spotted by sharp-eyed Coronado firefighters and the CPD's Cpl. Andrew Hutchens hiding in the movable "Zipper" bridge lane divider and taken to Paws of Coronado.

NBC 7 was able to get in touch with Paws' Chancel Siebuhr and Jennifer Stein on Wednesday afternoon, who had thoughts.

First of all, Zipper, who, as the people at POC are calling him, is about 10 weeks old, weighs a bit over 2 pounds and is a RED tabby, though you can call him an orange tabby. Also: He's healthy and well-nourished, but he did suffer some scrapes to his paws and under his tail prior to being turned over to the shelter.

The baby cat was found about a quarter of the way up the bridge from Coronado, Siebuhr said, which would be a long way for him to go, so she said they're not sure if he was dumped there or not.

Zipper's not yet ready for adoption, they said. For now, he's on a "stray hold" while Paws gives an owner the opportunity to come forward. If not, the kitten will be available for adoption once he is neutered. Two cats, however, at the shelter would be purr-fect additions to your home, right now, with others — including 16 other kittens — available in the coming weeks.

"This kitten is getting a lot of publicity," Siebuhr said. "We hope all our animals get a lot of publicity."

She added that some of the dogs for adoption at Paws have been there for over a year and they would like to get publicity for them as well. We've got our eye on Ruby, who's a chocolate Lab mix: