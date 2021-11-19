Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Live: Jurors Head Into Fourth Day of Deliberations

NOTE: NBC Chicago will provide a live feed from the courtroom as available throughout the trial. Watch live in the player above.

Jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial are heading into a fourth day of deliberations, after a quiet day behind closed doors that ended with one juror asking if she could take home the jury instructions.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed the jury for the day just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, with the panel not coming to a decision on the five counts Rittenhouse is facing in connection with the case.

Jurors will return for deliberations on Friday morning.

Even as the jury weighed the evidence, two mistrial requests from the defense hung over the case, with the potential to upend the verdict if the panel were to convict Rittenhouse. One of those requests asks the judge to go even further and bar prosecutors from retrying him.

Rittenhouse still faces five counts in the case, after an illegal weapons charge was dismissed by Schroeder.

Rittenhouse, now 18, was in Kenosha with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle and a medical kit in what he said was an effort to protect property from the damaging demonstrations that broke out over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white Kenosha police officer last summer.

While Rittenhouse is white, as were those he shot, the case has stirred debate over vigilantism, the right to bear arms and the unrest that erupted around the U.S. that summer over the killing of George Floyd and the shooting of Blake.

Rittenhouse testified during the trial that he acted in self-defense. Wisconsin’s self-defense law allows someone to use deadly force only if “necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm,” and the jury has been tasked with deciding whether Rittenhouse believed he was in such peril, and whether that belief was reasonable under the circumstances.

Here are the latest updates from the courthouse (this will be updated as court resumes Friday):

-- Before the jurors retired around 4 p.m. at what the judge said was their own request, one of them asked if she could take the jury instructions home, and the judge said yes but told her she couldn't talk to anyone about them.

After the jury departed, Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards told the judge he feared that letting members take home instructions would lead to jurors looking things up in the dictionary or doing their own research.

-- At the end of the day, jurors looked tired, but no more than they did at the end of their first day. No one seemed visibly upset. Two jurors spoke genially to each other as they walked out the door.

-The jury was sent home for the day at approximately 4 p.m., according to reporters in the courtroom.

-- Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth seen handing out cookies and coffee "for peace" outside the courthouse.

"The goal is to show everybody we're on the same page," he said. "People are going to be voicing their opinion but we're here to do it together, we're here to do it hopefully peacefully."

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth was seen handing out cookies and coffee “for peace” outside the Wisconsin county’s courthouse as jurors continue deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial Thursday.

-- Police are investigating after a person claiming to be affiliated with a national media outlet was suspected of trying to photograph jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial Wednesday night. Judge Bruce Schroeder addressed the news in the courtroom, calling it a "very serious matter." Read more details on what happened here.

MSNBC has been banned from the Kenosha County Courthouse in the Rittenhouse trial after a freelancer working for the news channel was stopped by police Thursday while attempting to follow a van used to transport jury members.

-- For a complete look at the questions the jury have asked so far, here's a breakdown.