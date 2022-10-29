Lottery Fever Seizes SoCal as Powerball Drawing Looms Saturday Night

The Powerball craze surges on in Southern California, as the jackpot grows to $825 million, the fifth largest in U.S. history.
Saturday night's drawing deadline will be at 7:59 p.m. PST.
No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3. That's 36 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. The winless streak is due to the abysmal odds of winning: one in 292.2 million.
A ticket sold at a Rancho Cucamonga store hit five of the six winning Powerball numbers in Wednesday's drawing, netting $1,556,855.
Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee
2. $825 Million (estimate) – October 29, 2022
3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin
4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts
5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – Maryland
6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – California
7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – Iowa, New York
8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – California, Wisconsin
9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – Florida
10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – Arizona, Missouri
There were also no winning tickets sold in the latest Mega Millions drawing. The estimated jackpot in that drawing, set for Tuesday, will grow to $87 million.
Three tickets with all five numbers, but no Mega, were sold. Two sold in Florida and Missouri were with $2 million, while one sold in West Virginia was worth $1 million. The winning numbers drawn Friday were: 4, 18, 31, 53, 69 and the Mega number was 7.