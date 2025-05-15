Lifestyle

Meet the ‘Land-Doo': The scooter, watercraft hybrid turning heads in Delaware

The vehicle draws stares wherever it goes

By NBC Staff

What do you get when you cross a scooter with a Sea-Doo? In Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, you get the “Land-Doo”—a one-of-a-kind custom ride that looks like a personal watercraft but cruises on pavement.

Justin Bonneville built it using a $100 broken personal watercraft, commonly known as a Jet Ski or Sea-Doo, and a high-powered scooter. The idea came after he spotted a similar contraption in Florida and decided to take on the challenge himself.

"I thought it was really cool, something I'd like to try to build. Figured I could do it and finally pulled the trigger — bought a scooter, bought a Jet Ski and, you know, start problem solving and putting the two together," Bonneville told NBC 10's Tim Furlong in an interview.

After 100 hours of work and about $2,500 in parts, Bonneville had a street-legal vehicle complete with working lights, a horn and even a water-squirting tail, just like the real thing.

“I knew it had to squirt water,” Bonneville said, adding the feature was a "must-have."

The Land-Doo draws stares wherever it goes. Bonneville said a few people have already asked if he’d build them one but for now, it’s a one-off.

If you're at the Delaware beaches this summer, keep an eye out. The Land-Doo might just cruise by and spray a little water your way.

