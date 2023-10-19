Laphonza Butler, appointed to US Senate to fill Dianne Feinstein's seat, will not run in 2024

Sen. Laphonza Butler, who was recently appointed to fill Sen. Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat, said Thursday she will not be running for reelection.

Butler became the third Black female senator in history when she was sworn in earlier this month by Vice President Kamala Harris, who served as the second Black female senator until she resigned in 2021 to join President Joe Biden in the White House.

“I’ve spent the past 16 days pursuing my clarity - what kind of life I want to have, what kind of service I want to offer and what kind of voice I want to bring forward,” she said in a statement, “After considering those questions I’ve decided not to run for Senate in the upcoming election.”

Butler, 44, was appointed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Oct. 1, just two days after Feinstein died at her home in Washington. Butler is a longtime fundraiser and strategist in the state’s Democratic circles and was the head of Emily’s List, a national organization that raises money for women candidates who support abortion rights.

Butler is also the first openly LGBTQ+ senator from California.

Full statement from Sen. Laphonza Butler

“I have spent my entire life working on behalf of working men and women whether I was fighting to win more pay and protections for their labor, strengthen their communities or help them get elected. I’ve always believed elected leaders should have real clarity about why they’re in office and what they want to do with the responsibility and power they have.

I’ve spent the past 16 days pursuing my clarity - what kind of life I want to have, what kind of service I want to offer and what kind of voice I want to bring forward. After considering those questions I’ve decided not to run for Senate in the upcoming election. Knowing you can win a campaign doesn’t always mean you should run a campaign. I know this will be a surprise to many because traditionally we don’t see those who have power let it go. It may not be the decision people expected but it's the right one for me.

California voters want leaders who think about them and the issues they care most about. I now have 383 days to serve the people of California with every ounce of energy and effort that I have. Muhammad Ali once said, ‘don’t count the days, make the days count.’ I intend to do just that.”