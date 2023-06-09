Las Vegas family called 911 after claiming they saw two aliens crash in their backyard

A Las Vegas family called 911 in late April after an object fell from the sky into their backyard containing what they claimed were two large "aliens" with shiny eyes.

A Las Vegas police officer arrived at the house on April 30 to interview the family. They claimed to see “a big creature” that was “long, 10 feet tall," according to body camera footage released by the Las Vegas police on Friday. The man also added that they were "100% not human."

This call was one of several made that night in Nevada, California and Utah, claiming to have seen a flash in the sky, one of which was caught on the body camera footage.

The U.S. governement received more than 510 claims of a UFO sighting between late 2004 and mid-2022, according to a declassified version of an annual report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence published Jan 12.