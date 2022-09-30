celebrating hispanic heritage

Latinos at Higher Risk of Alzheimer's, Dementia

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Latinos are at higher risk of Alzheimer's and dementia, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

It's a concern because the number of Latinos who will get Alzheimer's is projected to increase drastically.

Dr. Christian Salazar of the University of California says 6 in 10 Latinos believe a loss of memory is a normal part of the aging process.

To address the issue, Salazar is urging the Hispanic community to participate in Alzheimer's research. Those between ages 55 and 80 can visit AheadStudy.org to see if they qualify.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

celebrating hispanic heritagehealthAlzheimer'sdementia
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us