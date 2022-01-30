49ers

LeBron James, A.J. Brown React to Deebo Samuel's Incredible TD Vs. Rams

By Ali Thanawalla

LeBron, Twitter loved Deebo's incredible 44-yard TD vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel's status for the NFC Championship Game was in question due to a knee injury suffered last week in the 49ers' win over the Green Bay Packers, but he didn't show any ill-effects from the ailment on an incredible 44-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Deebo took a swing pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the wide receiver did the rest, racing through the Rams defense and getting to the end zone to tie the game at SoFi Stadium.

Deebo's incredible run after the catch got the attention of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, among others.

Deebo finished the first half with two catches for 46 yards and three rushes for five yards. He took a hard hit right before halftime, but returned to the game.

