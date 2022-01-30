LeBron James, A.J. Brown React to Deebo Samuel's Incredible TD Vs. Rams

LeBron, Twitter loved Deebo's incredible 44-yard TD vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel's status for the NFC Championship Game was in question due to a knee injury suffered last week in the 49ers' win over the Green Bay Packers, but he didn't show any ill-effects from the ailment on an incredible 44-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Deebo took a swing pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the wide receiver did the rest, racing through the Rams defense and getting to the end zone to tie the game at SoFi Stadium.

DEEBO FREAKING SAMUEL ð¤¯pic.twitter.com/dUt5xMzNuE — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 31, 2022

Deebo's incredible run after the catch got the attention of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, among others.

DEEBO so ð¥¶!!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 31, 2022

Deebo is my favorite player in the league — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) January 31, 2022

Deebo is unreal.. — Solomon Thomas (@SollyThomas90) January 31, 2022

The Beast strikes again! #Fttb — Bryant Young (@Bgr8t) January 31, 2022

Man, this brother @19problemz is something special. And I donât want to hear a damn person talking about Jimmy G did that. Spare me the b.s. Itâs brothers like Deebo and dudes like Kyle Shanahan who are getting it done — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 31, 2022

deebo is like a greased up tank pic.twitter.com/c2m3GEzuwT — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) January 31, 2022

Deebo finished the first half with two catches for 46 yards and three rushes for five yards. He took a hard hit right before halftime, but returned to the game.