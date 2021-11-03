LeBron Loves ‘Pure' Klay Thompson Shooting in Full Uniform at Chase

LeBron loves 'pure' Klay shooting in full uniform at Chase originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson hasn't officially been cleared for full practice with the Warriors yet, but each day he takes another step towards that monumental goal, including Wednesday.

The injured Warriors star spent nearly 15 minutes shooting at Chase Center before the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Klay looked like ... well ... vintage Klay, nailing 3-pointer after 3-pointer. And he was sporting the Warriors' new "Moments Mixtape" City Edition jersey that was unveiled Monday.

Klay is on the court in full uniform 👀 pic.twitter.com/G5O1hGDVaO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 3, 2021

Klay Thompson in full uniform getting shots up ahead of Warriros v. Hornets. pic.twitter.com/DfLQHMrG7Q — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) November 3, 2021

Klay Thompson in uni getting some shots up pregame. pic.twitter.com/oeTPfRlI1v — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) November 3, 2021

Klay made 11 straight threes from the corner 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mO1NlDdPKD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 4, 2021

At one point, Klay even threw down a dunk.

Can't get enough of Klay on the court ... he even threw down a dunk at the end 🙌 pic.twitter.com/oqAsvAMNXy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 4, 2021

Klay's shooting exhibition got the attention of four-time NBA Finals foe and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Can watch him shoot the 🪨 ALL DAY LONG!! TOOOOOOO PURE https://t.co/bGIhZtgE51 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 4, 2021

Klay is nearing his return after missing the last two NBA seasons with major lower leg injuries, the latest with a torn right Achilles. It's still unclear when he will make his 2021-22 debut, but Warriors CEO Joe Lacob recently said on NBC Sports Bay Area that the day the five-time NBA All-Star plays in his first game in more than 29 months will be one of the greatest days in Warriors history.