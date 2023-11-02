Halloween

Leftover candy from Halloween? Here's what to do with it

Share the Halloween fun by donating your candy

By Kim Jao

Bucket of various candy

After the rare experience of snowfall on a chilly Halloween, you might be having a lot more extra candy than you expected, but there are ways you can jettison your sweet treats.

Sure, eating it all or throwing it away are both options, but there are other choices you can make as well.

Experts advise residents to contact their local food pantries, shelters and nursing homes to see if they accept candy donations. 

Ronald McDonald House Charities has various local programs in the Chicago area. The organization is committed to helping families traveling into the city to find housing and care while their child is receiving treatment. Locate chapters near you here.

You can also put in your zip code here to find the nearest Buyback where you can mail packages of candy for donations to be added into care packages from multiple organizations.

Kids can also get dental and hygiene products in exchange for their candy. 

There are more programs that collect leftover sweets such as Move America Forward's Buyback Program, where you can mail leftover candy to a set California address to be included in care packages to support troops overseas. 

Soldiers’ Angels also has a map of where you can drop off candy. Candy collected by the non-profit organization will be repackaged into care packages for military service members.

This article tagged under:

Halloweenchicago news
