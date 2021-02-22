Legoland Introduces New Build ‘N Play Days, Boasts Fun Activities

Legoland California Resort has unleashed details of a new family-friendly event that boasts fun activities for children to keep them entertained at the Carlsbad resort.

The newly introduced Build ‘n Play Days give families access to free play zones, Miniland U.S.A and various dining locations at the resort, where ticketholders can enjoy their meals via takeout or dine outside. Adding to the fun, kids can participate in Lego building challenges, see costumed characters make appearance in socially distanced meet and greats and engage in a scavenger hunt at Miniland U.S.A.

Visitors can also move to the beat at Miniland U.S.A’s dance party, where musical entertainment will be provided and a Lego limbo will test the flexibility of those who dare to participate.

Legoland resort has adopted new measures in an effort to keep its visitors safe amid the pandemic, including reducing its capacity, mandating social distancing for guests and employees, increasing its cleaning practices and only accepting cashless payments.

Forehead temperature checks will be conducted for each guest and employee and facial coverings must be worn at the resort. Various hand sanitizer dispensers will be available throughout the grounds.

The events will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on select dates from March 5 through May 5.

Tickets start at $19.99 per person for general admission while silver, gold, platinum, elite and ambassador annual passholders can purchase tickets starting at $14.99 per individual. Children ages 2 and under do not need a ticket.

For more information on Build ‘n Play Days or to purchase tickets, click here.