lemur

Lemur Missing After Break-in at San Francisco Zoo

Maki, the lemur, is an endangered animal that requires specialized care

NBC Universal, Inc.

Someone broke into the San Francisco Zoo overnight and stole a ring-tailed lemur, police said Wednesday.

The 21-year-old male lemur named Maki was discovered missing shortly before the zoo opened to visitors.

Investigators found evidence of a forced entry to the lemur enclosure and processed the scene for evidence. They’re seeking tips from the public, explaining that Maki is an endangered animal that requires specialized care. A photo of a ring-tailed lemur was being circulated.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Donald Trump 12 hours ago

Dueling Town Halls for Trump, Biden After Debate Plan Nixed

Anthony Fauci 43 mins ago

Fauci Criticizes ‘Herd Immunity'; Suggests People Rethink Thanksgiving Travel

Maki was born at the zoo in 1999 and has an offspring in the enclosure, zoo spokeswoman Nancy Chan said.

The outdoor lemur habitat, considered the largest of its kind in the country, houses seven different lemur species native to Madagascar, according to the zoo’s website.

“Guests can see the lemurs from several vantage points: from across a surrounding pond, looking eye to eye at lemurs in the trees or gazing down below from an elevated boardwalk,” the website says.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

lemurSan Francisco ZooEndangered Species
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us