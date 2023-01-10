Joe Biden

Less Than a Dozen Classified Documents Found in Biden Office, Sources Say

An attorney for the president alerted officials that the documents had been found in November in a locked closet.

By Carol E. Lee, Ken Dilanian and Kristen Welker | NBC News

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

There were less than a dozen documents with classified markings found in the office used by President Joe Biden while he was out of office, two sources familiar with the matter tell NBC News.

The White House on Monday confirmed a CBS News report that a “small number of documents” with classified markings that appeared to be from the Obama administration had been found at a think tank tied to Biden.

The documents were discovered on Nov. 2 in a locked closet by Biden’s attorneys as they prepared to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said in a statement.

The sources who confirmed the number of documents found in the Biden office spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details about the ongoing investigation.

