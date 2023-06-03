Lightning Strike to Blame for Fire at Louisiana Oil Tank Farm That Prompted Evacuations

Evacuations and shelter-in-place orders remained in place for residents and businesses around a lightning-sparked tank fire that sent a plume of smoke over Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Saturday.

By evening, Louisiana State Police determined a lightning strike was the cause of the single-tank fire at the Calcasieu Refining Co. tank farm in Lake Charles shortly before 2 p.m., according to the department.

The company refines crude oil, operates a pipeline, and runs a barge transfer facility for oil products.

No injuries have been reported. The refinery did not answer phone calls seeking comment.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Mandatory evacuations were in effect for those as far as a 1.5 miles from the tank farm. The outer boundaries of a shelter-in-place order have been reduced from 5 miles to 3 miles, according to the Lake Charles Fire Department.

The fire was still burning around 10 p.m., local time, state police said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.